Delightful eateries spice up Walmer
There is something for everyone in Walmer’s restaurant hub in the Bay, with nine popping up in Sixth Avenue to transform the suburban road into a mini Stanley Street.
Starting at one end and munching your way to the other there are: Angelo’s, Hussar Grill, Bocadillos, Chingada’s, Cobblestone bakery, Suki, Taco Mia, Cafe Nouvo and – in sight of Sixth Avenue but tucked into Villiers Road – Urban Espress.
So, how do you choose? Let’s start with the two “new kids”:
Taco Mia started off as a food truck and still is a popular attraction at the Food Truck Friday in the valley once a month. Now, however, the family who run it have opened a Portuguese and Mexican-themed joint at the same premises as Home Cooked Meals (formerly occupied by Valley Harvest).
If you find that the basic yet spicy food is similar to that served at Fernando’s Portuguese eatery in Central, you’d be spot on as the owners used to run the second branch of Fernando’s in Linton Grange before foraying into Mexican.
The peri-peri chicken, chips and salad are all delicious but don’t expect any frills, it’s a simple spot and you’ll be seated on benches.
Suki is the other newbie, taking over Hullaballoo’s premises and it is a gorgeously decorated Asian restaurant with a serpentine seating area in the centre and unusual woven wood ceiling. There is a well-stocked bar plus a few sheltered tables outside for the smokers.
Suki has an extensive sushi menu and offers Chinese specialities along with a few western dishes – try the sushi doughnut for a new spin on this Japanese staple. On two visits, however, we’ve found service friendly but not speedy.
Then there are the more established restaurants, starting on the corner of Water Road and Sixth Avenue:
If you are looking for an up-market steakhouse, the Hussar Grill is excellent even though it is part of a national chain. You can buy the precise piece of meat you want, it’s usually beautifully well hung and – bonus for wine-drinkers since this is far from a cheap establishment – there is no corkage.
On a smaller budget? Both Angelo’s and Cobblestone have several good-value options, with the friendly bakery Cobblestone offering breakfast for an unbelievably low R10.
The menu at this Angelo’s is fairly similar to its two other branches in Stanley Street and on the beachfront – steaks, burgers and the like – but the Sixth Avenue branch has the added attraction of a pleasant courtyard to sit in.
Both Cafe Nouvo and Urban Espress are nice little coffee shops with unique aspects: you also can get your hair done at Nouvo, and Urban Espress is right next door to the delicious baked goodies of the Pastryworks.
Chingada’s, although Mexican, is totally different to little Taco Mia as it is a fully-fledged sit-down restaurant with a bar and a far more extensive menu. It’s popular for parties and can get extremely festive when the burritos and fajitas get overtaken by the tequilas!
Last but not least, there is Bocadillos, my favourite of all the restaurants in Sixth Avenue and the bistro-cafe we return to for breakfast, lunch or supper when given the opportunity. It’s the older sibling of the newer Bocadillos on First, tucked behind at the Lemon Tree in Walmer. If you are not on a diet, I can strongly recommend the caramel macadamia nut cheesecake!