Delightful eateries spice up Walmer

There is something for everyone in Walmer’s restaurant hub in the Bay, with nine popping up in Sixth Avenue to transform the suburban road into a mini Stanley Street.

Starting at one end and munching your way to the other there are: Angelo’s, Hussar Grill, Bocadillos, Chingada’s, Cobblestone bakery, Suki, Taco Mia, Cafe Nouvo and – in sight of Sixth Avenue but tucked into Villiers Road – Urban Espress.

So, how do you choose? Let’s start with the two “new kids”:

Taco Mia started off as a food truck and still is a popular attraction at the Food Truck Friday in the valley once a month. Now, however, the family who run it have opened a Portuguese and Mexican-themed joint at the same premises as Home Cooked Meals (formerly occupied by Valley Harvest).

If you find that the basic yet spicy food is similar to that served at Fernando’s Portuguese eatery in Central, you’d be spot on as the owners used to run the second branch of Fernando’s in Linton Grange before foraying into Mexican.

The peri-peri chicken, chips and salad are all delicious but don’t expect any frills, it’s a simple spot and you’ll be seated on benches.

Suki is the other newbie, taking over Hullaballoo’s premises and it is a gorgeously decorated Asian restaurant with a serpentine seating area in the centre and unusual woven wood ceiling. There is a well-stocked bar plus a few sheltered tables outside for the smokers.