The historical Old Nick Village on the N2 outside Plettenberg Bay has an eye-catching new addition in the form of the new Mungo Weaving Mill.

The unusual-looking landmark towering over the landscape at Old Nick has been attracting many curious locals and visitors to the area since opening last month.

The new-look mill is the culmination of years of planning and hard work, and provides a showcase of the art of weaving through the centuries.

It is also a place where staff from the area are producing top quality, natural fibre homeware textiles that are not only proudly South African, but have become increasingly sought after around the world.

Besides providing employment and skills to the local community in a non-industrial environment, another aim was to connect the public with the process of manufacturing textiles, Old Nick Village and Mungo co-owner Stuart Holding said.

“We are excited to bring a new form of ‘experiential retail’ and a one-of-a-kind outing to Plettenberg Bay and the world,” Holding said.