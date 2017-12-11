New mill showcases art of weaving
The historical Old Nick Village on the N2 outside Plettenberg Bay has an eye-catching new addition in the form of the new Mungo Weaving Mill.
The unusual-looking landmark towering over the landscape at Old Nick has been attracting many curious locals and visitors to the area since opening last month.
The new-look mill is the culmination of years of planning and hard work, and provides a showcase of the art of weaving through the centuries.
It is also a place where staff from the area are producing top quality, natural fibre homeware textiles that are not only proudly South African, but have become increasingly sought after around the world.
Besides providing employment and skills to the local community in a non-industrial environment, another aim was to connect the public with the process of manufacturing textiles, Old Nick Village and Mungo co-owner Stuart Holding said.
“We are excited to bring a new form of ‘experiential retail’ and a one-of-a-kind outing to Plettenberg Bay and the world,” Holding said.
“With the increase of mass production in the east, it is the first-of-its-kind weaving mill to be privately funded in the last 40 years in South Africa and showcases industrial revolution looms as well as modern-day technology in a true productive environment.
“It is an exciting time to be able to share our journey of textiles, and being open to the public is a true statement to transparency in our production.”
Plett Tourism spokeswoman Patty Butterworth said the opening of the new mill was exciting for the area and a significant moment in Old Nick’s and the town’s history.
“We are excited to see the growth and impact made by the historical buildings that make up Old Nick Village, and in particular the impact the mill and its museum will have on the tourism industry,” she said.
Besides Mungo, the Old Nick Village, which dates back to 1880, also houses an eclectic collection of shops owned by creative manufacturers, designers and curators.
The complex also hosts its Mid-Week Market every Wednesday from 10am to 2pm, where homegrown fruit and vegetables, ethically farmed meat and dairy, as well as other local, natural and homemade products are sold.
- Old Nick Village and the Mungo Weaving Mill are open 9am to 5pm daily (9am to 6pm during high season). The restaurant is open from 7.30am to 5pm. Contact Old Nick Village on (044) 533-1395 or e-mail info@oldnickvillage.co.za