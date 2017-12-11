Monday specials to sweeten the day

David Rademan, of the Food In PE blog, rounds up some specials to make Bay Mondays tastier

Withe the bad reputation that Mondays have garnered, some eateries have taken it upon themselves to make this day a little bit brighter.

They’ve come up with tasty specials to make the first day of the week that much less, well, sucky. Here are three of them:

1. BeerYard and BeerShack – All burgers for R50

Need to take the family for a trendy dinner, or perhaps you’d prefer a quiet date under the soft lighting at the backyard pool?

Either way, BeerYard in Zareba Street in Richmond Hill has you covered.

But if you’re looking for a hip venue with a view of the sea, live music, a well-stocked bar and hearty food, then BeerShack’s the answer.

No matter which option you go for, you can count on getting a generously proportioned, handmade patty grilled to a perfect medium (unless otherwise specified), neatly stacked on a lightly toasted bun with your chosen cheese seductively melting away. Whether you go for the standard cheeseburger, or a slightly more exotic and highly recommended brie and pear, you won’t be disappointed.