Monday specials to sweeten the day
David Rademan, of the Food In PE blog, rounds up some specials to make Bay Mondays tastier
Withe the bad reputation that Mondays have garnered, some eateries have taken it upon themselves to make this day a little bit brighter.
They’ve come up with tasty specials to make the first day of the week that much less, well, sucky. Here are three of them:
1. BeerYard and BeerShack – All burgers for R50
Need to take the family for a trendy dinner, or perhaps you’d prefer a quiet date under the soft lighting at the backyard pool?
Either way, BeerYard in Zareba Street in Richmond Hill has you covered.
But if you’re looking for a hip venue with a view of the sea, live music, a well-stocked bar and hearty food, then BeerShack’s the answer.
No matter which option you go for, you can count on getting a generously proportioned, handmade patty grilled to a perfect medium (unless otherwise specified), neatly stacked on a lightly toasted bun with your chosen cheese seductively melting away. Whether you go for the standard cheeseburger, or a slightly more exotic and highly recommended brie and pear, you won’t be disappointed.
2. Arkenstone Guesthouse – two-forone pizza
Arkenstone Guesthouse’s restaurant has enjoyed something of a resurgence in popularity over the past year or so, thanks in no small part to the delightfully English quaintness of the place and, of course, their wood-fired pizza.
From the paintings of World War 2 Messerschmitt fighter planes on the walls to the leather booth seats, wooden floors and cheerful staff, the whole experience is to be savoured.
Taking advantage of their Monday specials means choosing from their standard list rather than the fancier stuff – but to be honest, there’s very little standard about this lot, and they all come with a buttery crust and all the hallmarks of expert wood-firing. Their self-titled Arkenstone pizza is a great take on the nouveau classic bacon, avo and feta combination, but with a light and floury feta that melts into a satisfying goop.
3. Bocadillos – half-price pizza
Sorry, low-carbers – it’s pizza again! Bocadillos is another reliable local haunt, which combines bakery with bistro (and a well-stocked bar).
It’s a favourite for well-established high-flyers and up-and-coming yuppies in equal measure. The trademark salubriousness of Bocadillos’ twin First and Sixth-Avenue venues in Walmer tends to compel one to eat with a knife and fork, and you’d be behoved to do so.
Choose from any one of the pizzas on their Classic Pizza range. The Don gets our vote – with Parma ham, brie, green figs and rocket, you simply can’t go wrong.
For more on the local food scene follow Food In PE on Instagram, Facebook and the blog, www.foodinpe.co.za.