Port Elizabeth illusionist Brendon Peel is getting ready to wave his magic wand over audiences with his new show, Mysteries of the Mind.

Peel, 24, promises family-friendly entertainment in Mysteries of the Mind, which will run at the Savoy Theatre in Perridgevale from Wednesday to Friday December 20 to 22.

“I do all types of magic, close-up and visual conjuring but I focus mostly on mentalism and the psychology of illusion,” he said, adding: “I’m an open book, but some of the pages are written in invisible ink!”

He started his foray into magic tricks when he was 13 and then read international performer Derren Brown’s book Tricks of the Mind. “That book changed my life because I learnt about the psychology behind magic,” Peel said.

That was when he delved into the subject in earnest, often skipping his homework at Pearson High School to instead spend evenings at a local restaurant entertaining diners with his illusions.