Magic night to enjoy
Port Elizabeth illusionist Brendon Peel is getting ready to wave his magic wand over audiences with his new show, Mysteries of the Mind.
Peel, 24, promises family-friendly entertainment in Mysteries of the Mind, which will run at the Savoy Theatre in Perridgevale from Wednesday to Friday December 20 to 22.
“I do all types of magic, close-up and visual conjuring but I focus mostly on mentalism and the psychology of illusion,” he said, adding: “I’m an open book, but some of the pages are written in invisible ink!”
He started his foray into magic tricks when he was 13 and then read international performer Derren Brown’s book Tricks of the Mind. “That book changed my life because I learnt about the psychology behind magic,” Peel said.
That was when he delved into the subject in earnest, often skipping his homework at Pearson High School to instead spend evenings at a local restaurant entertaining diners with his illusions.
His hard work paid off and at 18 he made his first foray to the National Arts Festival in Grahamstown, presenting a full-length show in 2011.
The Summerstrand-based mentalist has performed at every NAF since with solo hit shows such as Think Twice, Magic Through the Ages, and Mind Over Magic, and took his hit show Hocus Pocus to the Edinburgh Festival in Scotland this year.
Peel has been dubbed by critics as one of the top performers in his field, blending his feats with a fun-loving approach.
Mysteries of the Mind is at 7.30pm nightly. Tickets, at Computicket, are R90, with concessions at R60 for pensioners, students, and block bookings (10).
Inquiries: Rose Cowpar, 072-906-1977.