Winning the 2017 Nobel Prize for literature has propelled Japanese-born Kazuo Ishiguru to more fame than he gained over decades of writing fiction.

It also spurred his publisher to re-issue his most recent novel, The Buried Giant, originally released in 2015.

Of course, Ishiguru was known to serious readers long before now: he won the Booker Prize for The Remains of the Day. Other critically acclaimed titles include Never Let Me Go.

The Buried Giant, however, is the first Ishiguru novel I have read and I absolutely loved it.

It is mesmerising as it traces the journey of an elderly couple, Axl and Beatrice, who go on a quest in the dark ages of Britain to visit their long-forgotten son in a far-away village.