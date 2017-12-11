Re-issue digs up fascinating giant
Winning the 2017 Nobel Prize for literature has propelled Japanese-born Kazuo Ishiguru to more fame than he gained over decades of writing fiction.
It also spurred his publisher to re-issue his most recent novel, The Buried Giant, originally released in 2015.
Of course, Ishiguru was known to serious readers long before now: he won the Booker Prize for The Remains of the Day. Other critically acclaimed titles include Never Let Me Go.
The Buried Giant, however, is the first Ishiguru novel I have read and I absolutely loved it.
It is mesmerising as it traces the journey of an elderly couple, Axl and Beatrice, who go on a quest in the dark ages of Britain to visit their long-forgotten son in a far-away village.
There is a gentle rapport between Axl and Beatrice, who in addition to the regular aches and pains of old age, also face failing memories due to a sinister “mist” that has descended on the land.
It’s fabulous as in fable-like and yet almost hypnotic as the author gently draws you along the road they travel, introducing characters who have stepped out of a fairytale.
Their goal is to rediscover their memories and see each other clearly and so it is a love story, of sorts, but also a meditation on aging and forgetting, and on death.
Who or what is the buried giant of the title? The underlying narrative suggests it is memories but perhaps memory loss is a balm. After all, might not war break out if different cultural groups remember the evils perpetrated against them? This is a particularly resonant theme for South African readers.
The Buried Giant is published by Jonathan Ball and retails for about R215.