It’s been around for over a year and is now a firmly established chill destination on the Port Elizabeth beach promenade. And the name says it all.

Company Social Brasserie at McArthur Baths in Beach Road is elegance and casual seafront ambiance combined – which should make it among the top choices on your list when it comes to meeting friends – or family – for sundowners.

With its sweeping views of Kings Beach and Algoa Bay – whether you’re in the cool, chic and stylish interior or on the deck – it exudes a holiday feel from the moment you settle in.

Sample a wide selection of spirits, beers, ciders and wines – but make sure you and your mates are adventurous because this spot lends itself to daring and sweetly decadent company.