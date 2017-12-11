Getting high in the windy city

Watersport personality Michael Zoetmulder explains where best to fly kites, windsurf and kitesurf in PE

Flying kites is a fun way to spend a windy summer day and where better than in the Bay, which has to be one of the premier kite flying cities in the country, given our regular wind patterns and a great selection of venues to choose from.

Choose big, open spaces to fly your kite. There are several awesome parks around Port Elizabeth, while Kings Beach and Bluewater Bay Beach are great in any wind and Sardinia Bay beach is good on the westerlies.

Try to avoid flying kites near power lines, buildings, roads, airports and trees.

Always create distance between yourself and other people, and make sure others know to stand behind you.

The more space you have, the more line you can let out and the higher your kite will fly. PE is also renowned for its kitesurfing and windsurfing conditions, with options for flat water river windsurfing and “Wild Side” windsurfing.

Dufour Park on the Swartkops River is ideal for flat-water conditions. There are also excellent conditions for wave sailing at the Swartkops River mouth, while the south-west wind creates sideshore starboard sailing opportunities.

For the kitesurfer, there are at least four great venues in and around town to choose from, depending on the wind direction.

In the onshore easterly winds, Kings Beach is the safest, particularly if you are a beginner or learning.