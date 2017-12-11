Getting high in the windy city
Watersport personality Michael Zoetmulder explains where best to fly kites, windsurf and kitesurf in PE
Flying kites is a fun way to spend a windy summer day and where better than in the Bay, which has to be one of the premier kite flying cities in the country, given our regular wind patterns and a great selection of venues to choose from.
Choose big, open spaces to fly your kite. There are several awesome parks around Port Elizabeth, while Kings Beach and Bluewater Bay Beach are great in any wind and Sardinia Bay beach is good on the westerlies.
Try to avoid flying kites near power lines, buildings, roads, airports and trees.
Always create distance between yourself and other people, and make sure others know to stand behind you.
The more space you have, the more line you can let out and the higher your kite will fly. PE is also renowned for its kitesurfing and windsurfing conditions, with options for flat water river windsurfing and “Wild Side” windsurfing.
Dufour Park on the Swartkops River is ideal for flat-water conditions. There are also excellent conditions for wave sailing at the Swartkops River mouth, while the south-west wind creates sideshore starboard sailing opportunities.
For the kitesurfer, there are at least four great venues in and around town to choose from, depending on the wind direction.
In the onshore easterly winds, Kings Beach is the safest, particularly if you are a beginner or learning.
If competent, then Millers and Bluewater Bay at the river mouth are good. With the westerlies, Sardinia Bay beach is the best.
Sards, on the wild side of the Bay, is a local favourite and a beautiful piece of coastline that leaves you always wanting more.
Ride in pristine natural surroundings with local dolphins, rays and the occasional whale.
Sardinia Bay is best enjoyed during low tide, which makes the water surface smoother and less choppy.
During summer, the westerly winds are much weaker than normally predicted. It can also work on a south-east wind, but becomes too gusty on a direct east wind.
Kings Beach is considered the beginner kite beach in Port Elizabeth for easterly winds.
This 1.5km stretch of sand offers the perfect training ground, with plenty of safe space to practice and with the onshore easterly you are pushed back onto the beach if you get into trouble in the water. Conditions are best when the waves are small.
There are several outlets in the Bay if you are keen to give this a go. IKO qualified instructor Brad Heath is available to help beginners get off the ground.
Also, check out www.swingkiteboarding.com
Make a kite at art museum workshop
Children can learn how to make the most of the Windy City’s natural attractions in a series of workshops offered this week showing them how to make a kite from scratch.
The Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum will be hosting art workshops for children, aged seven to 15, during the holidays, with a craft workshop today, Wednesday and on Thursday.
The workshops will be a demonstration on how to make a decorative kite from scratch. Children will explore with a variety of colourful materials including tissue paper, newspaper, plastic.
If your children missed this week’s workshops, they will be repeated in the New Year on the following dates: January 8, 10 and 12.
The workshops run from 9am to noon each day at the museum at 1 Park Drive, Central, and cost R30 (payable in cash) per day.
All materials will be provided, but please bring along an apron or wear old clothes and have your own packed lunches.
Booking is essential as only a limited number of children can be accommodated. For more information and to book, call (041) 506-2000 or e-mail artmuseum@mandelametro.gov.za