First-hand account of ‘The Owl House’

The Owl House of Nieu-Bethesda has fired the imagination of countless visitors as well as inspired books, a play, a film and a ballet – and now there is a new book by an authority on the subject.

Tomorrow, Fogarty’s Bookshop will host the launch of The Owl House by Anne Graaff, published by Sneeuberg, at the GFI Art Gallery in Park Drive. During her lifetime, the visionary outsider artist Helen Martins was misunderstood and widely regarded as being crazy, Graaff says. She committed suicide in 1976 and left behind a house and back garden transformed into a symbolically rich world of wonder, infused with her quirky humour, personal yearnings and mystical insights.

Even today, visitors to the Owl House are bemused and enchanted by hundreds of cement sculptures in the garden, along with the brightly painted walls, crushed glass and mirror shards inside the house. Graaff, who also wrote A Journey Through The Owl House as Anne Emslie, was involved in turning this site into the tourist attraction it has become and is well placed to offer insights on Martins and her work. Graaff was part of the process to bring back Martin’s co-creator Koos Malgas to continued the late artist’s work in the “Camel Yard”. Graaff is also an artist and art historian, and has conducted first-hand interviews with the assistants who worked alongside Martins. Martins was immortalised on stage when celebrated playwright Athol Fugard wrote The Road to Mecca, which premiered in Cape Town in 1984 and was made into a film in 1992. The book launch is at 5.30 for 6pm. RSVP: fogartys@global.co.za, call (041) 368-1425 or WhatsApp 084-497-9774.