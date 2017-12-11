Clegg at Bridge Street

Put on your party shoes with Jesse Clegg this weekend when he performs at Bridge Street Brewery in the Baakens Valley on Saturday.

The platinum-selling artist returns to the Eastern and Western Cape for a summer acoustic tour fresh from a three-week tour of the US and Canada.

Clegg will be showcasing his music in a variety of unplugged performances with stops that also include the Pig and Whistle in Bathurst on Friday and East London on Sunday at Emerald Vale Brewery.

From there he is off to the Western Cape and then the New Year sees him head east once more to play at the Goat Shed in Kenton on January 3.