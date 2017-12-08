Writer’s poem now a ‘unique’ carol

Port Elizabeth writer Margaret Kollmer has had a poem of hers commissioned as a new Christmas carol in Cape Town.

The carol is titled Christmas in Africa and it was commissioned by Cape Town’s newest choir, VOX Cape Town, under the direction of John Woodland.

The carol, with words by Kollmer and music by Maike Watson of Cape Town, will premiere at two services of the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols in Cape Town this month.

“A recording of the service will also be broadcast on Cape Town’s Fine Music Radio, with an introduction by well-known broadcaster Rodney Trudgeon,” Kollmer said.

The carol may be heard on Christmas Eve at 6pm on Fine Music Radio at 101.3FM in Cape Town or online at fmr.co.za