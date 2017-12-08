Opera House to end the jazz year on a high note

The PE Opera House concludes its jazz programme with the last Jazz Afro Sundays show on Sunday. In this year’s programme the Opera House also introduced the first Mandela Bay Jazz Legacy Festival, held last month.

The two-night festival showcased a star-studded lineup featuring Sizwe Yaze, Andile Yenana, Dumza Masawana, John Edwards, Lex Futshane and Themba Ncethani, all accompanied by their band members.

At last month’s programme launch, Opera House manager Monde Ngonyama said the festival sought to make up for there being no dedicated jazz festival to the home of jazz – the Eastern Cape.

“We want to look at the festival and see when and how it can grow. This is the beginning, and while it is here in Port Elizabeth, it is an embrace of all the province has to offer,” he said.

After attending the festival on both days, jazz columnist Government Zini was impressed but expressed concern about “the absence of our ladies of song at the event”.