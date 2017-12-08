Get your dancing shoes for ‘A Jazzy Holiday’

Twotone music director and Nelson Mandela University jazz lecturer Ulagh Williams will present an evening of holiday favourites, backed by the TwoTone Band, next week.

The show, A Jazzy Holiday, will take place at the NMU Bird Street Conservatoire next Friday, December 15.

“If you are looking for a more upmarket, intimate alternative to the various outdoor and shopping mall holiday events on offer this December, this is it,” Williams said.

“This is definitely one of my favourite gigs every year. I started hosting jazzy Christmas shows with the TwoTone Band back in 2008, and we have since performed our festive season show in many amazing settings, including the erstwhile Uptown Theatres, The Christmas Shop and at the Christmas House in Lovemore Heights.”

This year’s show will take on an intimate jazz-club feel at the Bird Street venue, where Williams and the band have staged various shows featuring some of the Bay’s finest jazz talent around the grand piano.

“Even though the show is called A Jazzy Holiday, we will also be playing pop hits, Latin music, bluegrass and rock,” she said.