Father’s House Family Church has prepared a special Carols by Candlelight programme for The Herald Christmas on the Farm at Holmeleigh Farm on Saturday December 16.

Professional musicians will form a five-piece band (keys, saxophone, bass, drums and guitar/mandolin) to perform some of your favourite Christmas carols including Here We Come a Caroling, Silver Bells, The First Noel and Mary Did You Know.

There will also be a choir made up of former East Cape Youth Choir and NMU Choir members, who will be led by Rochelle van der Nest-Oelofse.

There will also be African/contemporary fusion songs such as Akekho o fana no Jesu, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, Singambahambayo thina and Feliz Navidad.

The carols will start at about 6.30pm.