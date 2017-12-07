Father’s House on song for event
Father’s House Family Church has prepared a special Carols by Candlelight programme for The Herald Christmas on the Farm at Holmeleigh Farm on Saturday December 16.
Professional musicians will form a five-piece band (keys, saxophone, bass, drums and guitar/mandolin) to perform some of your favourite Christmas carols including Here We Come a Caroling, Silver Bells, The First Noel and Mary Did You Know.
There will also be a choir made up of former East Cape Youth Choir and NMU Choir members, who will be led by Rochelle van der Nest-Oelofse.
There will also be African/contemporary fusion songs such as Akekho o fana no Jesu, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, Singambahambayo thina and Feliz Navidad.
The carols will start at about 6.30pm.
Santa and his helpers will be there at about 4.30pm to hand out presents to the kids. Moms and dads, please drop off your kids’ gifts beforehand at The Herald tent before 4.15pm.
There will be lots of food stalls and pop-up shops to do your lastminute Christmas shopping.
Come join in the festivities and give back to your community by getting your ticket at
www.quicket.co.za, Zapper or at The Herald offices or Holmeleigh Farm.
Tickets cost R30 and a portion of the proceeds will go towards The Herald Christmas Cheer Fund.