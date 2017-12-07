The children’s production Crackers for Christmas opened at the PE Opera House last night to offer a fun festive season tale in time for the school holidays. The show times are as follows: 5.30pm today, 2.30pm tomorrow and two shows on Saturday, at 2.30pm and 5.30pm.

This production for young people and their families, produced by Marlene Pieterse, features young actors Danielle Koning, Emily Bradley, Brent Nomdoe and Rayvan Zealand. The audience will find itself in Father Christmas’s workshop, where three elves called Blizzard, Noodle and Chico are hard at work making and packing presents for delivery all over the world. The audience also meets the Christmas crackers named Crackle, Crinkle and Bang in their beautiful display box in a shop, ready to be sold for Christmas. They manage to escape and find themselves in Father Christmas’s Flight Control Laboratory, and this is where the mischief starts.

Father Christmas’s daughter Christine falls off the sleigh while assisting her father on his journey around the world and lands on earth – upside down in a box of colourful plastic balls thanks to Bang, who has been fiddling with the equipment in the laboratory. And what happens when a Christmas cracker loses its snap? Crackers for Christmas uses song, dance and audience participation to help everyone find out how the crackers lost their bang, at the same time as helping Christine. Crackers for Christmas is part of Drama Seasons at the PE Opera House, commissioned works staged every month for a short run. This programme is designed to breathe life into ready productions that are produced largely by locally based experts. Ticket prices range from R20 for a single child’s ticket up to R100 for an adult, with various family packages available. For tickets or inquiries contact Nomgcobo Mkize at the Opera House, (041) 585-1300, 073-190-6769.