Easy face pebbles for your little one.

Crafty blogger Eleanor Douglas-Meyers of Just Ella Bella has an idea for a crazy easy stocking stuffer today.

When last did I do a DIY toy?

When last did I do a DIY anything?

For those of you who aren’t familiar with my blog, I used to focus mostly on crafts and DIYs, hacks and tips and, although the hacks and tips are still there every week, I have not DIYed in a while.

Actually, no, I have. I just have not taken any pictures of said DIYs in a while.

So, the other day when my son and I sat down at my crafting desk – yes I have one of those – we came up with these face pebbles as a great stocking stuffer.

This DIY toy is sooo simple and can be used in a variety of ways.

We play tic-tac-toe, memory and we also do simple addition and subtraction games (yes, my kid thinks maths is a game. Yes, I should get a maternity test).

Face pebbles

What you need

Glass pebbles used in pot plants and vases. I had some over from a past project but you can get them in the décor section of a variety of stores.

Mini round stickers, these were part of a birthday gift for Aidan, but I know that they are available at Crazy Stores.

What you do

I made 20 pebbles, 10 matching sets. You stick the sticker on the bottom of the pebble.

You can Modge Podge over it to ensure it doesn’t come off too quickly.

This is actually so easy to do I feel like adding some fake steps to make me seem smarter.

Well I made coffee before doing this so maybe add in there: boil kettle, pour water over coffee and sweetener and add milk to taste.

If you do not have stickers you can also simply paint the bottom of the pebbles with different colours of nail polish.

It is surprisingly effective.

Optional extra:

I was looking for a way to store it, so I grabbed a hessian bag and a fabric marker.

I did lines for tic-tac-toe on there and now the bag serves as storage as well as a playing surface.

