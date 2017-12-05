Simphiwe Dana makes music that has been hailed for its soothing and healing powers and the singer, who has opened up about dealing with depression‚ said her music also plays a therapeutic role in her own life.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the songstress shared that she’s been told by some of her fans that her music has rescued them when the world overwhelmed them, and that she shares the same sentiments.

“That is why I write music. I write music as a form of healing for myself and I guess that is why I mainly write my own songs‚ because for me it’s therapy. It’s a way of taking out the pain and putting it in a song. But also in an affirmative way that makes me feel stronger.”

Simphiwe said she’s had to teach herself new ways of dealing with emotional or psychological issues.

The singer said that historically‚ for most people (in black communities) it was an added burden to deal with illnesses such as depression when financial‚ social and political issues due to colonialism and apartheid were more “pressing”.

“Most people see emotional issues as a weakness and therefore‚ at the most‚ people will mean well but they tell you ‘you must just be strong’.”

The Ndiredi hitmaker said people with depression were made to feel “alone‚ misunderstood and misdiagnosed”, which often led to them not seeking medical help.

“It’s not because of lack of strength that people get depressed‚ it’s a psychological condition‚ a chemical condition that basically needs medical attention like any other illness.

“So yes‚ many in black communities still don’t afford themselves an opportunity to deal with depression as an illness.

“As a result, we’ve lost many people that we didn’t have to lose because there were no support structures in the communities,” she said.