Idols SA runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba will return to making music after an assault case against him was provisionally withdrawn in the Hillbrow Magistrate’s Court yesterday, saying that nothing would stop him from making music.

A relieved Ndaba said he would continue to perform and make music. “Obviously I will be returning to music,” he said with a smile.

He had been sitting in court for several hours to hear whether he would be officially charged.

Magistrate H Visser told Ndaba he was free to go after his defence team made representation to senior prosecutors‚ who had agreed to withdraw the assault case against him provisionally‚ pending further investigation.

Ndaba in a maroon suit‚ sat in silence, supported by friends, as he waited for his case to be heard.