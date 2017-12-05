Famous play at Opera House
Veteran South African theatre stars Sandra Prinsloo and John Kani shared the stage for the first time in 1985 when they performed in Miss Julie.
And now, more than 30 years later, in a very different theatrical landscape, they will share a stage again, this time in an Afrikaans version of the legendary play Driving Miss Daisy.
So Ry Miss Daisy opens tonight at the Opera House in the road now named after New Brighton bred Kani – Whites Road was renamed John Kani Road in April this year.
Saartjie Botha’s adaptation in Afrikaans of the classic American film telescopes the action from two hours to one and sets the piece in South Africa just after the late Nelson Mandela was released from prison.
Prinsloo plays the title character and Kani her chauffeur, Hoke, in So Ry Miss Daisy.
The play is essentially a poignant story of a gentle friendship between Hoke and his employer, developing over many years.
Hoke is hired by Daisy’s son, Boolie (Jacques Bessenger), to drive Daisy around, and at first Daisy is against the idea of having a chauffeur, but over the next 25 years a special relationship grows between them in spite of the colour barrier and their respective social standing.
Christiaan Olwagen directs the piece, which was developed by Rocco Pool, along with lighting design by Wolf Britz. Birrie le Roux created the costumes.
So Ry Miss Daisy will play at the Opera House in Central from today until Saturday.
It is on each night at 7pm and on Saturday there is also a matinee at 2pm.
Tickets are R120 at Computicket, with discounted group bookings of 10 or more R100 each. Pensioner and students on presentation of ID or student cards pay R90.