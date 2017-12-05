Famous play at Opera House

Veteran South African theatre stars Sandra Prinsloo and John Kani shared the stage for the first time in 1985 when they performed in Miss Julie.

And now, more than 30 years later, in a very different theatrical landscape, they will share a stage again, this time in an Afrikaans version of the legendary play Driving Miss Daisy.

So Ry Miss Daisy opens tonight at the Opera House in the road now named after New Brighton bred Kani – Whites Road was renamed John Kani Road in April this year.

Saartjie Botha’s adaptation in Afrikaans of the classic American film telescopes the action from two hours to one and sets the piece in South Africa just after the late Nelson Mandela was released from prison.

Prinsloo plays the title character and Kani her chauffeur, Hoke, in So Ry Miss Daisy.

The play is essentially a poignant story of a gentle friendship between Hoke and his employer, developing over many years.