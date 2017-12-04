State care – and red lipstick – saved her
When her breast cancer diagnosis stripped her feminine confidence and dented her financial independence, it was a dash of red lipstick that helped Port Elizabeth businesswoman Kazeka Mashologu Kuse keep herself together, she writes in her memoir.
Daring Media CEO Kuse launched her self-published book #Braveheart With Red Lipstick at the Tramways Building last week.
In it, Kuse details her fight against stage three breast cancer and how she wore red lipstick to keep her femininity alive.
It was a difficult time for Kuse, as her mother had faced and lost a battle against lung cancer despite private medical care.
“I literally went into theatre with bright red lipstick in fear that I would die and people would not be able to recognise me,” she said at the launch.
The author was diagnosed at the age of 32, which resulted in her life taking a drastic turn, going through chemotherapy and having a mastectomy.
Self-employed as a media and publicity practitioner, she de- tails how lack of finances forced her to move from using private health care facilities to South Africa’s infamous state facilities.
“I remember the day my private GP advised me to consider state care and referred me to Livingstone Hospital in Korsten.
“I could not see myself going there because of the reputation of state care,” she said.
While the book reveals that she initially suffered horrific experiences, Kuse now vouches for the use of state health care.
“You’ve honestly got to be prepared to fight for your right in
state care [but] because of [my] state doctor I got up and knew I was going to survive for my mother [who couldn’t],” she said.
Brave Heart With Red Lipstick aims to empower cancer patients and survivors to know that they can rise above the disease, with “one breast or no breasts at all” she said.
One in four of the books will be distributed to schools and libraries in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Kuse is now cancer free and goes for check-ups every three months.
Brave Heart is published by Daring Media. It retails for R199.