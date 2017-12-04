State care – and red lipstick – saved her

When her breast cancer diagnosis stripped her feminine confidence and dented her financial independence, it was a dash of red lipstick that helped Port Elizabeth businesswoman Kazeka Mashologu Kuse keep herself together, she writes in her memoir.

Daring Media CEO Kuse launched her self-published book #Braveheart With Red Lipstick at the Tramways Building last week.

In it, Kuse details her fight against stage three breast cancer and how she wore red lipstick to keep her femininity alive.

It was a difficult time for Kuse, as her mother had faced and lost a battle against lung cancer despite private medical care.

“I literally went into theatre with bright red lipstick in fear that I would die and people would not be able to recognise me,” she said at the launch.

The author was diagnosed at the age of 32, which resulted in her life taking a drastic turn, going through chemotherapy and having a mastectomy.

Self-employed as a media and publicity practitioner, she de- tails how lack of finances forced her to move from using private health care facilities to South Africa’s infamous state facilities.

“I remember the day my private GP advised me to consider state care and referred me to Livingstone Hospital in Korsten.