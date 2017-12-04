Moving story is free online
LAPA Publishers and award-winning writer Wendy Maartens have just announced the release of the book Three Cheers for Tyron as a free download, in PDF format, and in four South African languages, as part of the 16 Days of Activism campaign against violence against women and children.
This beautiful, full-colour book is available as a free download in English, Afrikaans, Xhosa and Zulu.
The book was originally published in 2009 and has artwork by talented Port Elizabeth artist Alida Bothma, well-known for her sensitive book illustrations for children’s books in particular.
Three Cheers for Tyron is the moving tale of a boy called Tyron who can sing beautifully but who begins to stutter after his mother’s boyfriend comes to live with them.
Everyone seems to like “Uncle” but Tyron has seen a different side to him. Fortunately, life does become better for Tyron after he summons up the courage to tell his mother and his singing teacher why things are not right at home.
As well as a story, the book also contains important tips for parents and caregivers to help children facing domestic violence, with the aim of empowering them to speak up in the face of abuse.
Visit the website: http://bit.ly/2iasRVp to obtain your copy. The annual 16 Day of Activism started on November 25 and runs until December 10.