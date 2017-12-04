LAPA Publishers and award-winning writer Wendy Maartens have just announced the release of the book Three Cheers for Tyron as a free download, in PDF format, and in four South African languages, as part of the 16 Days of Activism campaign against violence against women and children.

This beautiful, full-colour book is available as a free download in English, Afrikaans, Xhosa and Zulu.

The book was originally published in 2009 and has artwork by talented Port Elizabeth artist Alida Bothma, well-known for her sensitive book illustrations for children’s books in particular.