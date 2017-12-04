Jay Z admits to cheating at last

There has always been talk that Jay Z has cheated on Beyonce‚ but both have ignored the speculation and never spoken out about it.

While there have been hints in their music and that infamous fight in the lift with Solange‚ Jay Z’s recent interview in The New York Times Style Magazine is the first time the music mogul has addressed the rumours.

He said that he had built walls because of issues from his childhood‚ which led to him shutting down and infidelity.

“The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone’s face that you caused‚ and then have to deal with yourself.