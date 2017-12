GET CRACKING FOR CHARITY: The women’s section of the Port Elizabeth Golf Club banded together to present a donation of R17 000 to The Herald Christmas Cheer Fund. Players, from left, Helen Bienedell, Pearl Slabbert, Jenny Elliot and fund Beggar-in-Chief Steven Lancaster shared crackers to celebrate. For more information on the charity, or to make a donation, contact Lancaster on 076-027-5280.

