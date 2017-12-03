Uncle Jumbo’s Christmas Party is back

Uncle Jumbo’s Noddy Christmas Party is back in Port Elizabeth to delight little children.

The Rotaract Port Elizabeth production opened last weekend and will run until Friday December 15 at the DF Malherbe High School grounds in Walmer.

Each year for decades the show has treated children up to the age of 12 to an enchanted evening set against a castle backdrop, taking them on a fun journey with games, snacks and special guests.

The host of the show is traditionally Uncle Jumbo and he introduces the children to characters such as Noddy and his colourful car, Big Ears, Mr Plod, Snow White, Cinderella, Superman and Tinkerbell with her magical fairy dust.

The highlight of the evening for many children is seeing Father Christmas, who hands out gifts to every child.

The famous Boys Brigade Band will play their hearts out while an entourage of clowns entertain the children.

It’s an evening out for the whole family with to enjoy and guest are encouraged to bring a picnic and liquid refreshments and make up a group. Food and drinks are also on sale.

Uncle Jumbo’s runs from Wednesday to Saturday each week, weather permitting, at the open-air venue. Doors open at 6pm and the show starts at 6.30pm, ending at about 9.30pm.

Tickets are on sale at Computicket at R50 for adults and R60 for children aged one to 12. For more information visit: www.rotaractpe.co.za or e-mail pe.rotaract@gmail.com