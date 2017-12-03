The Feather Market Organ Society presents its annual Christmas Concert in the Feather Market Centre in Port Elizabeth on Thursday, December 7.

Talents such as Professor Albert Troskie, Marilise van Rooyen, Rina Ras and Johan van Eck will play a selection of Christmas festive music on the centre’s grand instrument, highlighting the rich diversity of the organ’s Midi sound.

The programme will start at 1pm and include a feast of Christmas sounds.

Mezzo soprano Anri Janse van Rensburg, accompanied by organist Johan Strydom, will sing the popular Alleluia by Mozart and Max Reger’s Maria Wiegenlied, among other numbers.

Bouwer van Rooyen will direct the well-known Port Elizabeth choir Cantando@Algoa in the lovely Christmas lullaby, Carol of the Bells and Cantate Domino.

A massed choir of 100 voices will sing four works, including the always popular Deo Gracias and Christmas Isn’t Christmas Till it Happens in Your Heart.

The piano and organ duet of Hanlie Young and Troskie, respectively, will play two exciting arrangements of Joy to the World and O Come, All Ye Faithful.

An interesting atmosphere will be created with a performance of Christmas carols by Piet de Villiers on concertina and guitarists Rudolph Britz and Neels van Rooyen, along with the Nigerian counter-tenor Segun Soyemi, who will sing two Handel arias, including Largo.

All funds raised will be for charity. There is no advance booking and tickets will be on sale at the door at R50. Pensioners pay R40 and pupils R20.

For further information call Troskie on 082-726-9595.