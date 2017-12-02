Live music at the Kitchen

The spirits of famous rock artists who died at the age of 27 will be brought to life at the Music Kitchen on Wednesday as the Four Winds Music Club concludes its line-up for the year.

The show’s theme is “The Forever 27 Club”, inspired by the real-life hall of fame for musicians Dickie Pride, Brian Jones, Alan “Blind Owl” Wilson, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Arlester “Dyke” Christian, Kurt Cobain, Robert Johnson and Amy Winehouse who all died at the age of 27.

The night will see 10 local acts taking the stage in tribute to the original “27 Club” by performing their music throughout the night.

“Each act will take Winehouse or Joplin or whichever one, and perform his or her music,” the Four Winds Music Club’s Alasdair Gillies said.

The name “27 Club” was invented to categorise celebrities – mostly musicians – who died at the age of 27 due to various causes, many linked to drug and alcohol abuse.

The RJ Trio will perform music by Johnson, who died in 1938, Claire Venn will sing songs by Joplin and Anita Kamyi will take on Winehouse hits. Other local acts include Damian Williams, the Black Velvet Band and more.

“It’s an interesting theme because all the [original] artists are quite different. I think they were all legends to have reached that [big] stage in music at 27”.

Gillies said each act would be introduced before performing and a brief background on each original artist would be made know to the audience.

The show will start at 7pm. Food and drinks will be on sale.

Tickets are R80, available from 066-200-2765 or at the door.