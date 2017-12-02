Bunu comes ‘home’ to tickle the funny bone

Port Elizabeth will be treated to comedic holiday fun as Kings & Queens of Comedy returns to the Boardwalk with a star-studded lineup next weekend.

Riaad Moosa will act as MC for a group which includes Eastern Cape’s teacher-turned-comedienne Khanyisa Bunu, who will share the stage with her home boy Ntosh Madlingozi as well as Tumi Morake, Sifiso Nene, Loyiso Gola, Joey Rasdien and Leeanda Reddy.

While Bunu now rubs shoulders with the biggest of the country’s comedians – she opened for Trevor Noah on his recent visit – it remains a delight for her to return to her home province and share a few good jokes in the vernacular, she said.

“It’s always nice being on stage in the Eastern Cape because I can speak isiXhosa freely and joke about my experiences growing up there.

“Most people will easily relate to my content because it’s mostly things that they know too, so I’m always confident people will relate to it,” she said.

Bunu’s career blossomed after she moved to Johannesburg in 2008, quitting her job as a schoolteacher. Her first appearance was on SABC 1’s reality TV show, So You Think You Are Funny? in which she made the top 26.

From then on, the comedienne and actress never looked back, going on to score herself roles on Late Night News with Loyiso Gola, and broadening her career to acting on SABC 1 sitcom Ses Top La and now South African Soapie Scandal.

“I don’t relate to the belief that making people laugh is difficult because even before I became a comedienne I’ve always been funny. While I was still teacher, my colleagues would always complain that they have no one to entertain them when I’m not around,” she said.

“I feel a bit more pressure on Scandal because it’s a more serious role, I can’t add jokes and whatever script I’ve been given I need to remember it line for line.”

On the e.tv soapie, Bunu plays Dambisa, also known as Mamaduna, a Xhosa-speaking maid who is caught up in her polygamous employer’s family drama.

The woman of many talents is also an author whose Xhosa novel, Umbhodamo, was published by Maskew Miller in 2013 and used as a setbook in the Eastern Cape for Grade 8 and 9 pupils. While she is no longer at a school, she continues to be an educator where she is.

“I believe that I do educate even on stage. I can get onto a stage and joke but there’s always an [education] behind every joke, so in that way I will always be a teacher,” she said.

Her star also shone when she was the first woman to win the Audience Choice Award at the 2015 Savanna Comics’ Choice Awards. She also opened for Trevor Noah at his recent There’s A Gupta On My Stoep South African tour.

“I have not exactly always looked up to Trevor but when I met him I witnessed so much humility and hard work,” she said.

What Bunu admires more about Noah is his ability to keep his comedy “clean”, a trait they share.

“Some people think that if you don’t swear you’re not funny but if Trevor Noah can make it as far as he has with clean comedy, then I don’t see the need [to swear],” she said.

While she relishes being on stage, Bunu’s ultimate goal is to venture into content production for television comedy.

Kings & Queens Of Comedy will be at the Boardwalk ICC on December 9 at 8pm. Tickets range from R180 to R250 at Computicket.