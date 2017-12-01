Top flamenco dancers at Savoy

Fernandez, who is originally from Galicia in Spain, lives in Durban where he is a senior lecturer and head of the department of music at the University of KwaZuluNatal.

The Spanish-themed performance will feature flamenco dancers and international flamenco guitarist Demitrio Fernandez.

Flamenco de Algoa presents Celebracion Flamenca tomorrow and on Sunday at the Savoy Theatre in Perridgevale.

Flamenco De Algoa dance school based in Port Elizabeth was founded by instructor Clive Bain (also known as Carlos), who is one of the world’s top flamenco teachers.

As director of the show, Bain is assisted by Margarita Moran, a professional flamenco dancer who has worked for top dance companies in Spain.

The organisers’ aim is to provide an authentic Spanish evening filled with beautiful flamenco dancers, a brilliant guitarist and vibrant music.

The show starts at 7pm tomorrow and 3.30pm on Sunday. Tickets are R100 a person, on sale at the door and at Geek World SA in Walmer. Inquiries: Contact Tersia on 081-471-5425 or e-mail kleinskoolNPO @gmail.com