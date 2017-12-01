Panto casts magical spell on audience

Spells, wishes and guardian fairies await all who witness the “spectacular, spectacular” retelling of the age-old tale of Sleeping Beauty and her charming prince at the Little Theatre in Port Elizabeth over the festive season.

Incorporating catchy, sing-along contemporary tunes and music from much-loved musicals and films, Sleeping Beauty – The Pantomime is a treat. No strangers to the world of theatre, Mark and Yolande Farrow direct this rendition of the fairy tale with grace and panache. It is fun to watch the well-selected ensemble put on a show which tickles the funny bone while entertaining young and old. Rose Cowpar’s mesmerising performance as Poison Ivy, the bad fairy who casts an evil spell on Princess Snowdrop (played by Angela Freer) keeps the audience engaged and enraged. Keeping a watchful eye over the sleepy princess are her three flamboyant and rather husky guardian fairies: Rose Petal (Mark Farrow), Blossom (James van der Merwe) and the Irish-dance-enthusiast Michael-Jackson-imitating Tulip (David Jordaan).

Farrow, Van der Merwe and Jordaan’s performances are pleasantly quirky and well done. Ruled over by the Queen of Hearts (Vanessa Smith) and all her tarts, the magical kingdom is kept up to date on all the happenings in the realm by three stereotypical gossip girls – Ruby (Amy Rose Pearce-White), Nora (Zena Bally) and the brilliantly portrayed Suzelle DIY doppelganger Doris (Anke Staphosrt). Leslie Speyers as the gaudy, gossiping singleton and former babysitter to Snowdrop, Marigold, is hilarious and convincing in his role as the archetypal pantomime dame. Part-time clairvoyant and on a mission to find the girl of his dreams, Prince Rupert (Arthur Daniels) and his trusty butler-type Maurice (Rob Andrews) manage to break the spell and rouse the sleeping princess, and others, from their 100-day slumber and save the day. Using musical interludes and cleverly choreographed dance sequences composed by Sian-Beth Hitchner, Sleeping Beauty – The Pantomime has the laughs, fun and flair to enchant an audience. Catch Sleeping Beauty – The Pantomime showing at the Little Theatre in Athol Fugard Terrace (formerly Belmont Terrace) in Central until December 16. Tickets are on sale at Computicket at R90.