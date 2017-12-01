Last weekend saw your Skinnerbek head off on Saturday to the Mood Africa Social market at the Donkin during the day. There were food and clothing stalls, and we spotted Asanda Mlata from the Athenaeum who was shopping non-stop at the stalls, buying nice garments as if it was Black Friday.

They played music from the Vodacom truck as well as music from YouTube, which got quite confusing because there were live artists also and the sound system would play Samthing Soweto and then everyone wondered why they couldn’t see him. Nonetheless it was nice to be outdoors and dance.

For booze, they only sold wine and umqomboti, but although some helped themselves to umqomboti, others were too shy to drink it in that kind of a set-up, particularly when they had brought cooler bags with their own booze.

Later on in the day I went to Kings Beach where there was a new concept called the Paradise Beach Party. It was a cool concept to watch live music right next to the beach and even thought it was not a large crowd, I really enjoyed this event.

Thoko Makamba of Cliq Claque performed solo and she rocked, as always. As usual Zimsto Eroofini was dancing in front of the stage and screaming the loudest. All the performances were on point, including Ikati Esengxoweni.