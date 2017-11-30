Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism rolled out a new outdoor attraction for visitors to Port Elizabeth yesterday with the launch of Segway tours, run by Wild X Adventures.

A Segway is a quiet, electric, selfbalancing eco-friendly scooter which gives even sedentary fun-lovers a chance to enjoy the outdoors. Wild X Adventures owner Johnnie Borrett said after only a month of running the fun activity, he saw it as an amazing opportunity, not only to enhance tourism – “but also for ourselves”.

“We are willing to invest a massive amount of money and we told the municipality it would be around R5-million but it could be more,” he said at Afri-Cabz at Brookes Hill, the base from which the tours run. “There are four permanent jobs already and hopefully six or seven more in December.”

The guided tours trundle along seven different routes, four along the beachfront between Kings Beach and Summerstrand, and three up Happy Valley nearby. After a 15-minute orientation, riders head off under supervision of professional instructors.