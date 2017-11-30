The third annual Eastern Cape Film Festival kicks off tomorrow in East London. Uitenhage-born organiser Nceba Mqolomba launched the festival in 2014 as The Ginsberg Film Festival. However, in 2015, it was transformed and officially launched as the Eastern Cape Film Festival in 2015.

“The objective of the festival is to gain an understanding of the direction the film industry is taking with the significant changes occurring in the fields of production, distribution, broadcasting and new technology,” Mqolomba said. Previous festivals have had industry professionals such as Jahmil Qhubeka, Rolie Nikiwe and Pumla Hopa facilitate workshops to educate aspiring filmmakers. Films to be screened at this year’s festival include multi award-winning short film Keys of Life and the documentary Uprize. Award-winning South African scriptwriter Busisiwe Ntintili, filmmaker Samora Sekhukhune, producer Moloisi Mabeba and other industry professionals will conduct workshops on various fields of filmmaking.

There will also be stakeholder presentations from the Premiers Office, the department of trade and industry (DTI), the Eastern Cape Film Office and the Industrial Development Cooperation (IDC). A filmmaker himself, Mqolombe has worked behind the scenes for 12 years on television shows, including All You Need Is Love, Khumbulekhaya, as well as music shows for various musicians. On why he finds East London suitable for the festival, the Uitenhage resident said: “I come from the metro but never got the support for this concept until ECITI came on board and they are based in East London.” The plan is to have the festival circulate in all eight provincial districts. The festival will run until Sunday, with an opening cocktail party tonight. Entry is free. For more information, contact Mqolombe on 083-580-9875.