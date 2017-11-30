Three fabulous foodies from the Eastern Cape are flying the province’s flag high as semifinalists in popular reality television show My Kitchen Rules. Mother-and-daughter pair Elani Lombard and Louzel Steyn, from Cradock, will go head to head with the semifinalist team of Jamandi and Machiel Bekker from Bloemfontein on December 3.

Steyn, a travel journalist who also has a home in Cape Town, said she and her mother would go into the semifinal with confidence and were determined to do the Eastern Cape proud. “The show has definitely given us a chance to become closer as we shared a flat in Joburg for a month.

“Being flatmates with my mother was quite fun. She’s a pretty good flatmate if anyone is looking,” Steyn joked. She said the pair had not yet discussed what they would do with the prize money should they win. They wanted the competition to be more about the experience than about money, Steyn said. Steyn and Lombard run the True Living farmstall in Stockenstroom Street in Cradock.

Charnell Young, 37, who was born in Port Elizabeth, and her Capetonian friend Kerry Sonn, 35, were the first team to qualify for the show’s finale when they won their semifinal round last week. Young said: “Kerry and I met through our husbands who were friends before, and we decided to enter the competition together because we were both quite bored with our careers. We wanted to try something different.”

Young was born in Port Elizabeth but grew up in East London before settling in Johannesburg.

Now both based in Johannesburg, Young and Sonn have been friends for five years and said this was the first of many competitions they planned to take part in together. Young works as a creative director for an agency and Sonn left her job as an accounts manager just before starting on the show.