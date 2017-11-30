The Herald Christmas on the Farm visitors will be spoilt for choice on December 16.

The event, which is at Holmeleigh Farm and starts at 3pm, has more than 40 stalls and pop-up shops for you to do your last-minute Christmas shopping. There will be kids clothing and accessories, shoes, homemade goodies for the kitchen, stocking fillers, Christmas items and jewellery, just to name a few. We will also have a variety of food stalls and food trucks.

We have a few spots left for vendors so book your place at heraldevents@tisoblackstar.co.za Father’s House will be leading the carols at 6.30pm. Spread some Christmas cheer this festive season by getting your ticket today on www.quicket.co.za A portion of the proceeds will go to The Herald Christmas Cheer Fund. Tickets cost R30 and children two years and under get in for free. For more information contact Shelly on (041) 504-7330.