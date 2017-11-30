In this week’s Woman On Top, St Francis Bay freelance journalist Beth Cooper Howell writes about the importance of living in the now.

This one’s for you, Uncle Grant. And for all of you who have ever loved, and felt loss. Nothing much in life has impacted me more than the film Dead Poet’s Society and the fact that we studied it in high school.

When I taught high school English, my favourite bit by far was the film section of the syllabus. No grouchy grammar or lengthy setworks to plough through; just a movie, with popcorn – and a message.

Dead Poet’s Society is one of my all-time personal bests.

I was that pupil in the back, scared to speak out, but nurtured to fruition by English teachers who gave a damn.

Without them in my life? Hard to picture.

So, when I “taught” the same film to a bunch of bold, beautiful teenage girls a decade later, I double-scored. Because I revived the message – for them and for me – that Mrs Peltason had so urgently, passionately tried to imprint on us, back in the day. And which I’d lost amidst the noise of growing up.

Carpe diem. Seize the day. We’re being told that constantly by feel-gooders and do-gooders and self-helpers – live for the now, dwell in the moment, don’t put off till tomorrow what you can do today and so on. But it’s a rotten trick, most of it, because the world is built on forward-planning – and fear. If we don’t study that, we won’t get this.

And if we don’t organise this, then the consequence will be that.