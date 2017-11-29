Win with The Herald Christmas on the Farm

We’re celebrating Christmas with The Herald Christmas on the Farm on 16 December, and you’re invited.

And, to add to the celebrations, we’re giving HeraldLIVE followers the chance to win a prize every weekday from 4 December till the event. Simply look out for the photo of Ralph the Elf on the Shelf on our Facebook page and guess where in Port Elizabeth Ralph is to enter.

A winner will be randomly selected each day from all the correct comments on the post and announced on the page.

The Herald Christmas on the Farm visitors will be spoilt for choice at the event, which is at Holmeleigh Farm and starts at 3pm on the 16th. There will be more than 40 stalls and pop-up shops for you to do your last-minute Christmas shopping. We will also have a variety of food stalls and food trucks.

There will be kids clothing and accessories, shoes, homemade goodies for the kitchen, stocking fillers, Christmas items and jewellery, just to name a few.

Father’s House will be leading the carols at about 6.30pm.

Tickets cost R30 and children two years and under get in for free. To avoid the crazy rush for tickets, or having to queue on the day, Zapper has made it easy to purchase tickets. Tickets can also be purchased online by following this link: http://qkt.io/2frZRz or at The Herald offices and Holmeleigh Farm until 15 December.

A portion of each ticket goes to The Herald Christmas Cheer fund.