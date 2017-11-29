Veteran South African actors Sandra Prinsloo and John Kani shared the stage for the first time in 1985 when they performed in Miss Julie.

And now, more than 30 years later, in a very different theatrical landscape, they will share a stage again, this time in an Afrikaans version of the legendary play Driving Miss Daisy.

Saartjie Botha’s adaptation in Afrikaans of the classic American film telescopes the action from two hours to one and sets the piece in South Africa just after the late Nelson Mandela was released from prison.

Prinsloo plays the title character and Kani her chauffeur, Hoke, in So Ry Miss Daisy and the play is essentially a poignant story of a gentle friendship between Hoke and his employer, developing over many years.

Hoke is hired by Daisy’s son, Boolie, to drive Daisy around and at first Daisy is against the idea of having a chauffeur, but over the next 25 years, a special relationship grows between them in spite of the colour barrier and their respective social standing.

Jacques Bessenger plays Boolie, who cares about his mother but has strong ideas about how she should be living her life.

Christiaan Olwagen directs the piece, which was developed by Rocco Pool along with lighting design by Wolf Britz.

Birrie le Roux created the costumes.

So Ry Miss Daisy will play at the Opera House in Central from Tuesday, December 5 to Saturday, December 9. The play is at 7pm each night and on Saturday there is also a matinee at 2pm.

The play will be performed in Afrikaans.

Tickets are R120 at Computicket, with discounted group bookings of 10 or more at R100 each. Pensioner and students on presentation of ID or student card pay R90.