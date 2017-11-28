SPONSORED: Buyers offered chance to own a home in the wild

Waking up to fresh air, blue skies and free- roaming wildlife might sound like the stuff dreams are made of.

Thanks to Kragga Kamma Game Park, this is a real possibility and, what makes it even more amazing, is the fact that you are only 10 minutes away from the city in the suburb of Theescombe.

Home buyers are being offered the rare opportunity to own a home inside the internationally-renowned Kragga Kamma Game Park, teeming with African wildlife.

Director and park co-owner, David Cantor, said the decision to develop was based on various factors.

“The land was initially zoned for smallholdings, which would have ultimately meant the loss of all the wildlife.

“Our intention is to still provide freehold residential housing, but at the same time preserving the existence of the wildlife.”

Cantor and his team’s first priority is the animals and, with this in mind, less than 20 of the park’s 200ha will be developed.

“This means that the park animals will be unaffected by the development and will, in fact, benefit from a more sustainable future,” he said.

The Cantor family, as developers, have lived on the land since purchasing it in 1984 and highly recommend it.

“It’s bliss. We have had the privilege of living full-time in a holiday house,” Cantor, who was initially attracted by the land’s rich history, said.

“The park is a mere 10 minutes from major shopping centres and other amenities. Hundreds of years ago rhino, buffalo and many other species roamed freely here,” he said.

“We have re-introduced the animals that occurred here naturally many years ago. The land has a high carrying capacity for these animals and also an abundance of water and birdlife. Our team of specialists can assist with financing, design and construction.”

Complete packages start at R1.95-million depending on size and view.

The existing homes are beautiful modern structures with spacious rooms, large windows and amazing decks from where you can overlook the African bush from the comfort of your private pool.

There is a strong emphasis on eco-friendly living.

“Homeowners have a limited time in which to build after purchase and the design needs to be consistent with our architectural guidelines,” Cantor said.

“Although all erven are fully serviced, homes need to include energy- saving systems as well as rainwater harvesting.”

He adds that each erf has been specifically set out to minimise any impact on the animals and at the same time, maximising the homeowner’s views and privacy.

Game park rangers and other personnel will manage – and maintain – all functions of the game park at no cost to the residents.

Care has been taken to make the residential area, which boasts 24-hour security, extremely family-friendly.

“We are a pet-friendly development and the perfect place to bring up children.

“We have a park for the residential dogs to use as well as a kids playground. Living here, kids can experience something special growing up,” Cantor said.

