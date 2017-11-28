Musician Khaya Mthethwa has apparently found his better half in former Miss SA‚ Ntandoyenkosi Kunene, and they are reportedly set on solidifying their union soon.

The couple fuelled the rumour mill yesterday after Mthethwa took to Instagram to a share a picture with Kunene along with a cryptic caption.

“As we approach our day to forever‚” Mthethwa wrote.

This was followed by another picture on Instagram stories with the caption “bye singlehood”.

This was not the first time that the couple caused a stir around their relationship status.