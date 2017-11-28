Celeb couple prepare to bid singlehood goodbye
Musician Khaya Mthethwa has apparently found his better half in former Miss SA‚ Ntandoyenkosi Kunene, and they are reportedly set on solidifying their union soon.
The couple fuelled the rumour mill yesterday after Mthethwa took to Instagram to a share a picture with Kunene along with a cryptic caption.
“As we approach our day to forever‚” Mthethwa wrote.
This was followed by another picture on Instagram stories with the caption “bye singlehood”.
This was not the first time that the couple caused a stir around their relationship status.
In September‚ Kunene shared a picture of herself at Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones’ wedding with the caption “plus one duties”.
Mthethwa was part of the band that performed at Dlamini and Jones’ special day.
The former Idols winner’s Instagram posts come hot on the heels of a Sunday World report which claimed that Kunene and Mthethwa started dating three months ago.
The paper also published an invite which was leaked to it ahead of the lovebirds’ uMembeso ceremony‚ which is set to take place next week at Kunene’s home. While fans on social media congratulated the couple on their fairytale ending, the verdict is still out on whether this is for real or if it is part of some elaborate publicity stunt.
Remember Bontle and Priddy Ugly’s fake wedding for their music video earlier this year?