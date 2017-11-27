BETA by Rebecca Holman, published by Hodder & Stoughton, R358

Business books are a dime a dozen but this one is a little different as it celebrates the Beta rather than the Alpha – and, what’s more, the advantages of being a Beta woman in the workplace.

Sub-titled Quiet Girls Can Run the World, author Rebecca Holman hopes to show working women that there is more than one way to be the boss.

Holman reminds us that the stereotype of a successful female is often that she is the shout-the-loudest, dogmatic, gym-at-the-crack-of-dawn, workaholic boss lady where “Alpha has become shorthand for hardcore”.