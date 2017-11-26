Longhill Resort will get you in to the game

Living in the Eastern Cape is a privilege that sometimes we take for granted. We are surrounded by beautiful beaches, lush vegetation and an abundance of malaria-free game reserves.

It’s a province whose grandeur attracts overseas tourists keen to sample the incredible back-to-nature experiences we have on offer.

But while a family trip to the beach, that pocket-pleasing way to spend a summer’s day, is often put on hold in today’s hurly-burly world, the undoubted attractions of the game experience are usually out of reach of most Eastern Cape residents, but not from a time perspective. It’s just too expensive.

Game spotting is usually the domain of well-heeled, affluent, mainly overseas tourists who have the means to spend thousands of rands on a few days of back-to-nature pleasure.

However, there’s a man who hopes to change that. Enter Free State-born Andre de Beer, a man with both vision and drive – a man who plans to make the game experience a more realistic proposition for those living on a budget.

Five short months ago Andre accepted the challenge of introducing a massive change of mindset at the Longhill Private Reserve, a resort teeming with wildlife and, for the Big Five experience, a mere 11km from the main entrance to the Addo Elephant National Park.

In its previous life, Longhill existed mainly to serve the demands of the controversial hunting season, a blood sport reviled by many but a father/son (and even daughter) tradition handed down from generation to generation for hundreds of years.

For the now generation, it’s really hard to accept slaughtering animals for pleasure. But, as with so many aspects of modern life, we have to draw on the mistakes of the past and not only learn from them but also pay tribute to lives lost in the pursuit of change.

And that’s just what you can do – for now – at Longhill where the trophies of a previous lifestyle are slowly but surely making way for a new type of trophy. The perfect shot fired not from a gun, but captured on camera.

At Longhill there are photographic opportunities galore, with game-viewing opportunities in abundance – in fact the game is so prolific that we spotted giraffe, zebra and a whole range of buck during the 4km self-drive from the gate to what would be our comfortable and spacious accommodation for our recent two-night stay.

On arrival we were greeted by the affable Andre and his informative sidekick Jaco Wolmarans, immediately being made both comfortable and welcome. After we had been shown around our more-than-adequate home from home, we were invited to join the pair on an afternoon game drive to explore the expansive reserve.

Shrugging off the ominous rain clouds, we took full advantage of the opportunity and were well-rewarded when we instantly came across the giraffe we had spotted earlier – only this time their numbers had swelled to eight or nine, including an adorable three-month-old baby. We also spotted nyala, blesbuck, impala, the aforementioned zebra, tortoises galore, as well as birdlife including the kori bustard, the largest flying bird native to Africa, South Africa’s national bird the blue crane, goshawks and sunbirds, among many others.

Surprisingly we did not come across the strangely endearing warthog which are endemic to the area, nor did we come across Longhill’s only member of the Big Five, the buffalo. In keeping with the trend for change at Longhill, Andre’s ambitious plans include introducing the rest of the Big Five shortly, possibly as soon as January.

Finally it was time to head back to the lodge where, on the first night of our stay, we opted to self-cater, finding the facilities on offer more than ample to knock up a meal. This is a very well-stocked kitchen indeed, right down to complimentary tea and coffee.

While supper was cooking, we took time out to explore. At present Longhill comprises two completely separate lodges, each easily capable of sleeping eight and offering expansive indoor and outdoor living areas.

The smaller (if it can be called that) Blue Crane Lodge comprises three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a large kitchen complete with bar stools and breakfast bar and a massive lounge/dining room with fireplace and DStv, plus extra fridge for the frosties, which leads onto a large outdoor living area.

There’s also a separate double room for groups travelling with perhaps older relatives who like their privacy, or a quiet night while the youngsters party, plus a games room with table tennis.

But it is the thatch-covered lapa with built-in braai, sink-into, curl-up couches, cast iron table and chairs, plus two armchairs strategically positioned to spot game ambling across that plain, where most visitors to Longhill will want to spend most of their free time.

This is the perfect spot for a family meal, sundowners or merely a spot to curl up in with a book. And the camera.

The nearby Hornbill Lodge has mirror facilities, plus it features and additional all-weather outdoors lounge area overlooking the small plunge pool shared by both lodges.

With the emphasis very much on families, or groups of friends who relish the chance of spending a few days in the bush, accommodation options at Longhill will be boosted in the not-too- distant future with the refurbishment of a cottage commanding extensive views of the reserve and in close proximity to the favourite stomping ground of the giraffe. For those who prefer to sleep under canvas, Andre also plans to create a number of bush camps spread throughout the reserve.

Granted, to achieve the vision there is a lot of work ahead, but the baby steps already being taken are a clear indication that, while remaining true to the affordable cause, Longhill has a future to be keenly anticipated.