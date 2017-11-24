Last Saturday night your gorgeous gossip gal took herself off to the trendy and happening Dockside at the PE Harbour in the hopes of catching hip-hop group Dream Team. The event was meant to start at 8pm but when I got there, an hour after the fact nogal, it was still empty.

When you hear “hip-hop” you know there will be people wearing baggy pants with their undies sticking out. Sure thing, several students sported the look.

Spotted there was actor Xabiso Zweni and I was actually shocked because I did not peg him for a hip-hop head.

In the end, I did not stick around to see the group as I was told they would only perform at midnight. The night was still young, after all, and who wants to be anchored to one spot when you could be club-hopping instead.

Also on Saturday, I popped around to the Opera House Concert Series where Barlo Luzipo was performing.

The turnout wasn’t very good either, but he gave a lovely performance.

Barlo is known for playing the piano and this was his first solo performance as a vocalist . . . I wonder what was he waiting for because he has a really nice voice.