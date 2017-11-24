Skinnerbek: Wrapping it up before the big act
Last Saturday night your gorgeous gossip gal took herself off to the trendy and happening Dockside at the PE Harbour in the hopes of catching hip-hop group Dream Team. The event was meant to start at 8pm but when I got there, an hour after the fact nogal, it was still empty.
When you hear “hip-hop” you know there will be people wearing baggy pants with their undies sticking out. Sure thing, several students sported the look.
Spotted there was actor Xabiso Zweni and I was actually shocked because I did not peg him for a hip-hop head.
In the end, I did not stick around to see the group as I was told they would only perform at midnight. The night was still young, after all, and who wants to be anchored to one spot when you could be club-hopping instead.
Also on Saturday, I popped around to the Opera House Concert Series where Barlo Luzipo was performing.
The turnout wasn’t very good either, but he gave a lovely performance.
Barlo is known for playing the piano and this was his first solo performance as a vocalist . . . I wonder what was he waiting for because he has a really nice voice.
Several girls seated in front of me screamed their lungs out for the hunky musician. On his second set, he featured some of Bay’s talented artists, which he said were very close to his heart, such as Size Yaze, Brown Suga and Malitshiwo.
He said we should be on the lookout as they would soon be forming a group called Four Fellas.
Former Port Elizabeth mayor Nceba Faku was also there with wife, Unathi, dancing the night away.
So I might not have been there in person, but on Sunday Idols SA wrapped up with 17-year-old Paxton Fielies being named the winner.
It was a great moment for her, but what an awesome moment for the nation when South African kwaito group Boom Shaka, hit the stage in all their glory.
Thembi Seete gave us life in a pink ensemble and showed off those moves from back in the ‘90s that made her famous. This was the group’s first major performance since they went their separate ways in 2000, and after their lead singer died in a car accident in 2006.
Lebo was missed at Sunday’s performance but the remaining trio pulled it off, singing classics such as It’s About Time and Thobela. Also on stage was TKZEE and even though they are a bit older now, they certainly entertained the crowds.
Skinnerbek loves the fact that ‘90s bands are reviving their careers. As fans we will be there cheering and supporting them every step of the way. Until next time darlings, it’s ciao for now!