My HeraldLive Gallery: your weekly leisure pics November 24, 2017 Herald Reporter 0 Comment Black Imapala Tshisanyama, Concert Series at the PE Opera House From the the Concert Series at the PE Opera House to the launch of the Black Impala Tshisanyama, check out a gallery of what Port Elizabethans got up to in the past week. Jazz musician Barlo Luzipo featured spoken word artitst Lelethu 'PoeticSoul' Mahambehlala in his performance at the Opera House last weekend Picture: Londeka Dlamini Former NMB mayor Nceba Faku and his wife, Unathi, enjoyed the Opera House's Concert Series on Saturday night Picture: Londeka Dlamini DJ Mleister was in the lineup of DJs at the launch of Black Impala Tshisanyama on Wednesday Picture: Iinkumbuzo Photography Friends, from left, Savannah Spindler, Cheralyn Ford and Jonel Knickelbein enjoy looking at the art at the Nelson Mandela University's Bird Street campus on the opening night of its graduate exhibition Picture: Tracey Che King Lonwabo Rolo, left, and Usen Obot attended the opening of the NMU University graduate exhibition Picture: Tracey Che King Kalinka Venter and David Broodryk spent last Thursday night viewing art at the opening of Nelson Mandela University's graduate exhibition last week Picture: Tracey Che King Phumeza Vinqi, left, and Buhle Manxoyi were at the Black Impala Tshisanyama launch at Deal Party last week Picture: Iinkumbuzo Photography Siyamthanda Pangwa, left, Xabiso Zweni and Canada Fata waited to see Dream Team perform at Dockside last weekend Picture: Londeka Dlamini Panel members, from left, Professor Chris Adendorff, Tsepang Setipa and Danie Jacobs discussed why kids need to develop entrepreneurial skills, at a seminar last Wednesday at Cherry Place in Walmer to mark Global Entrepreneurship Week Picture: Nicky Willemse Andiswa Mkwelo, left, and Zanele Nobiya enjoyed a relaxed day at the official launch of Black Impala Tshisanyama in Deal Party last week Picture: Iinkumbuzo Photography Artists Yhakeem, left, and Ohayv performed at the first hip-hop event of the Opera House's Jazz'Afro Sundays Picture: Londeka Dlamini Ntlantla Swana and Sizwe Yaze at the PE Opera House's Concert Series featuring Barlo Luzipo on Saturday Picture: Londeka Dlamini