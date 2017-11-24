The world-renowned Drakensberg Boys Choir will be performing a not-to-be-missed, once-off performance in the city this weekend, organised by the Rotary Club of Algoa Bay.

Lovers of choral music will be spoilt at the Boardwalk Amphitheatre at 4pm on Sunday, with this Christmas concert to incorporate a wide variety of old and new musical styles.

The choir of 56 boys will perform their concert, Noel, with all funds raised from ticket sales to go to various community projects run by Rotary.

Among this weekend’s talented young performers will be Luke Gallant, 14, a Grade 9 pupil from Port Elizabeth, who has been a “Drakie” for the past four years.

The choir also held their Noel concert in Johannesburg recently, and both performances were sold out. Drakensberg Boys Choir School (DBCS) marketing manager Belinda Espag said: “The school prepares boys for life and leadership through excellence in music, sport, academics and social enrichment.”

They recently celebrated their 50-year milestone with a range of activities, among them a very successful international tour to Japan.

“The boys look forward to their upcoming 2018 tour to Germany and Switzerland, where they have been invited to perform and present lectures on South African folklore music at the European Festival of Youth Choirs.”

Admission to Sunday’s performance is R120 a person, with tickets at Computicket.

Inquiries: Belinda Espag, e-mail: bespag@dbchoir.com.