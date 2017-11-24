DJ gives PE taste of new album
With the festive season sneaking up, South African musicians are racing to ensure everybody dances to their tunes throughout the holiday period.
Among those offering to entertain crowds wherever they choose to party is Durban’s Sibusiso “DJ Merlon” Mhlongo, 33, who was in Port Elizabeth recently to promote his new album Pure Black.
Expressing confidence in the new album, which was released on November 3, the DJ said: “[I regard this as] my biggest release of all time because I think I’m at a level where I’m beginning to understand who I am and what I’m about.”
Pure Black is Merlon’s second album following 2015’s Original Copy, which was nominated for a South African Music Award (SAMA) in the Best Dance Album category, among other nominations.
The Koze Kuse hitmaker started working underground in the music industry in 2005 after completing his studies at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) and struggling to find a job.
“I initially wanted to study Music at DUT but my parents did not agree with that so I decided to be friends with senior music students so I could learn a thing or two about the industry,” the afro-house DJ said.
It was at the university that Merlon met artist Zakes Bantwini, who would later offer him a job as an artist manager.
Merlon managed Bantwini and L’vovo Derrango, followed by many more artists until 2014, when he decided to focus on his own music, releasing his hit EP Koze Kuse with vocalist Mondli Ngcobo.
Featured on Pure Black are vocalists Toshi, Ngcobo, Mbuso Khoza, Soul Star and Sandile in the hit song Izimvula.
Port Elizabethans will get a chance to jam to Merlon’s new music at the PE Christmas Picnic to be held at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Christmas Eve.
The album is available at music stores nationwide and digital music platforms internationally.