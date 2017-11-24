With the festive season sneaking up, South African musicians are racing to ensure everybody dances to their tunes throughout the holiday period.

Among those offering to entertain crowds wherever they choose to party is Durban’s Sibusiso “DJ Merlon” Mhlongo, 33, who was in Port Elizabeth recently to promote his new album Pure Black.

Expressing confidence in the new album, which was released on November 3, the DJ said: “[I regard this as] my biggest release of all time because I think I’m at a level where I’m beginning to understand who I am and what I’m about.”

Pure Black is Merlon’s second album following 2015’s Original Copy, which was nominated for a South African Music Award (SAMA) in the Best Dance Album category, among other nominations.

The Koze Kuse hitmaker started working underground in the music industry in 2005 after completing his studies at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) and struggling to find a job.