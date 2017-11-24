The annual Christmas in the Home market returns to the Bay from next Friday to Sunday December 1 to 3.

While more than 130 stallholders will once again exhibit seasonal handicrafts and gift ideas, the public may also enter a new competition for the most creative Christmas tree.

In keeping with the handcrafted emphasis of the market, organiser Elsje Smuts said entrants had to ensure some element of their tree was handmade.

“The essence of Christmas in the Home is about unique, handcrafted items that you won’t find in any store. So, to be eligible, there must be a handmade element to the Christmas tree entries – either the tree itself or the decorations or both,” she said.