New venue for Xmas in the Home
The annual Christmas in the Home market returns to the Bay from next Friday to Sunday December 1 to 3.
While more than 130 stallholders will once again exhibit seasonal handicrafts and gift ideas, the public may also enter a new competition for the most creative Christmas tree.
In keeping with the handcrafted emphasis of the market, organiser Elsje Smuts said entrants had to ensure some element of their tree was handmade.
“The essence of Christmas in the Home is about unique, handcrafted items that you won’t find in any store. So, to be eligible, there must be a handmade element to the Christmas tree entries – either the tree itself or the decorations or both,” she said.
All entries will be on display at the market in the Walmer Park Shopping Centre basement parking garage from December 1 to 3.
“Visitors will have the chance to vote for their favourite tree and the best entry will win R750.”
Besides a new venue, visitors can look forward to several previously unseen stalls, Smuts said.
“This year, we’ve worked hard to bring some fresh ideas and out-of-town stallholders to the PE public.”
Entry for the Christmas tree competition is free. E-mail: elsje@truebluecommunication.co.za or call 082-873-7663.