Italian pianist Gloria Campaner will perform for the PE Music Society today at 7.30pm in the NMU South Campus Auditorium.

Her programme, Shadows, will include a lush range of classical pieces, including the following works: Respighi’s Notturno; Debussy’s Claire de Lune; Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata; Chopin’s Prelude in C# Minor; Scriabin’s Etude Op 2 No 1, as well as Poeme “Vers la flame” Op 72; Rachmaninoff’s Elegia and Prelude OP 3, as well as Moments Musicaux Op 16 No 3 and 4.

If you miss Campaner’s concert this evening, there is a chance to hear her perform again on Sunday, playing Schumann’s Piano Concerto in A Minor Op 54 with the ECPO. The ECPO concert is at 3pm at the NMU south campus auditorium and tickets are on sale at Computicket. Her performance is likely to be a treat for Port Elizabeth piano lovers as since her debut on stage at the age of 12 with the Venetian Symphony Orchestra, Campaner has been the first-prize recipient in more than 20 national and international piano competitions.

Her rapidly advancing career as a soloist and chamber musician has led her to be a guest of festivals all over the world, and the media have praised her “extremely deep musicality, remarkable fluidity, nuancing and sense of style, which put her in the ranks of pianists with exceptional qualities”. She earned her master’s degree with Bruno Mezzena at the Music Academy in Pescara and has performed in masterclasses with such distinguished musicians as Jerome Rose, Sergio Perticaroli, Pavel Gililov, Lilya Zilberstein, Dmitri Bashkirov, and Boris Petrushansky. An orchestral debut CD was released last year for Warner Classics. As an official “Steinway & Sons Artist”, she has performed in most of the Steinway halls around the world, including New York, London, Tokyo and Hamburg. Tickets for the Music Society concert are available at the door at R85 for adults, R70 for pensioners, R35 for students and R30 for pupils. For inquiries, contact Erika Bothma on 082-308-4494.