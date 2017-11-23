Have you been naughty or nice this year? If you have been nice, there is a chance Father Christmas will reward you at Holmeleigh Farm on Saturday December 16 at the Herald Christmas on the Farm.

Santa will be arriving with his helpers at 4.30pm. Parents can bring a gift for their child/children, clearly labelled with the child/children’s name and age, and drop it off in the boxes at The Herald tent. Presents must be handed in by 4.15pm on the day.

Pro Design Photographers will be there with a mobile Christmas studio, providing the perfect setting for professional family and or kids’ photos. They will provide reasonable pricing options for various packages.