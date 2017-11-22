“This does not justify an inference that violence or the commission of an unlawful act is sanctioned‚ promoted or even glamorised‚” commission deputy chair Professor Sunette Lötter said .

However‚ Morake and co-host Martin Bester were told they were “skating on thin ice”.

Morake’s comments regarding race led to a boycott of the station as well as 55 complaints.

She said on air: “You broke down a people on skin colour before you build them up. You are now saying they must just share with everybody and be friends with everybody. It’s like a child whose bicycle was taken forcefully away from him‚ and then you say to the bully‚ ‘no‚ no‚ no‚ share the bike together’.”