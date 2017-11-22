Comedian’s comments not hate speech
The Broadcasting Complaints Commission dismissed complaints yesterday that remarks made by comedian Tumi Morake constituted hate speech.
“This does not justify an inference that violence or the commission of an unlawful act is sanctioned‚ promoted or even glamorised‚” commission deputy chair Professor Sunette Lötter said .
However‚ Morake and co-host Martin Bester were told they were “skating on thin ice”.
Morake’s comments regarding race led to a boycott of the station as well as 55 complaints.
She said on air: “You broke down a people on skin colour before you build them up. You are now saying they must just share with everybody and be friends with everybody. It’s like a child whose bicycle was taken forcefully away from him‚ and then you say to the bully‚ ‘no‚ no‚ no‚ share the bike together’.”