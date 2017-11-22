On November 19, Mthokozisi Ndaba and Paxton Fielies both released their new singles and music videos. But much of that has gone unnoticed after it was confirmed Ndaba was receiving “assistance” to deal with the results of the Idols SA finale.

In a tightly-contested competition‚ Fielies walked away with the title‚ resulting in a devastating loss for Ndaba.

He did not attend a press conference after the finale‚ which usually sees both the winner and runner-up take questions from the media on their future.

On Sunday night, he put a video on Instagram and‚ at the end‚ throws a piece of paper in the air and walks away.

Mzansi Magic confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Ndaba was struggling with having lost and had requested no interviews.

While his management later said “everything had been blown out of proportion” they did confirm that he needed some time out.

Meanwhile‚ his music video for his single Masithandane is slowly gaining momentum.

Check it out: