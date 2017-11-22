Beware of pitfalls of buying second-hand car seats

Buying a second-hand car seat for your kiddie? Just Ella Bella blogger Eleanor Douglas-Meyers gives parents advice on what questions to ask before you “take a seat”.

So we bought a secondhand car seat. But unlike last time and the abandoned (money) seat in the garage, we did not go in blind.

We tried this second-hand car seat buying thing before but due to not knowing any better, we ended up buying nonsense. We aren’t sure what make or model it is, how it fits into the car and even for what age group it is.

Luckily that one was intended for my car and since we downgraded to just one car it wasn’t that big of a loss.

But guys, I hate wasting money so here is how to “take a seat” the intelligent way thanks to the car seat awareness campaign #CarseatFullstop

Five questions before buying a second-hand car seat

1. Ask if the seat was ever in an accident.

If a car seat was in an accident it probably has taken some strain regardless of whether there was a child in it at the time. Do NOT buy this seat then.

2. Are there any missing parts?

Our denim shame came without the soft padding on the straps. Also, I only found out later that the denim cover itself is actually not safe as the cover car seats come with are actually an integral part of the seats design and add to the safety of the seat.

3. Have they fixed or added anything?

Adding things like cushions, padding or stitching reduces the safety of a seat.

4. How old is the car seat?

Don’t buy a seat more than six years old. Safety measures improve all the time and some seats have even been recalled.

5. Do they have the instruction manual?

The manual is needed so you are sure that you are installing the seat correctly. The smallest installation error can render a seat unsafe (you could probably find the manual online but do check first).

After you have been and asked all the questions then you should also check:

If there is visible damage

That the make and model is appropriate for your child’s weight and height (the orange sticker on the body of every legal car seat will indicate this)

does it fit nicely into your car (even the fanciest seat is completely unsafe if it doesn’t install securely into the car)

Eleanor Douglas-Meyers is a crafty mom from Uitenhage who writes about DIY, parenting, natural hair care, fashion, food and fun on her blog: JustEllaBella